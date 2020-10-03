expand
October 24, 2020

3 Rotarians honored as Fellows

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Mike Postma, Nancy Schnable

A world of peace and goodwill comes closer to reality as Austin Rotary members Mike Postma, Nancy Schnable, Clark Toland and Sheri Dankert became Paul Farris Fellows for their contributions to the Rotary Foundation education and humanitarian programs.

Clark Toland

Sheri Dankert

The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is the Rotary Foundations Way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution. It is named for Rotary’s founder, a Chicago lawyer, who started our organization with three business associations in 1905.

This is a commitment to peace and to a better life for people. It is because of gifts such as this that the Rotary Foundation can carry out an array of programs that achieve beneficial changes in our world: Improving living conditions, increased food production, better education, wider availability of treatment and rehabilitation for the sick and disabled, new channels for the flow of international understanding and brighter hopes for peace.

