2 new COVID cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,429.

Over the weekend, the county saw an increase in 26 new cases. According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, nine of those cases came from three different long-term care facilities.

The age range for the new cases was between 10 and 97 years old.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (338), Fillmore (203), Freeborn (590, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,848, 28 deaths) and Steele (657, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,178 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 113,439. Of those, an estimated 12,063 are still active.

To date, 2,337,122 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Monday, 8,421 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,311 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported three COVID-related deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,144. Of those, 1,522 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.