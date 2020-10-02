2 COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more confirmed COVID-related deaths over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 17.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, one individual was between the ages of 95-99 while the other was over 100-years-old. Both resided in a long-term care facility.

Mower County has 1,517 cumulative confirmed cases, but because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,535. Approximately 45 cases are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (404), Fillmore (264), Freeborn (691, 4 deaths), Olmsted (3,314, 30 deaths) and Steele (782, 3 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 137,536 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 15,436 are still active.

To date, 2,724,320 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 9,729 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,589 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,368. Of those, 1,653 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.