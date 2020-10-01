1 new COVID case reported in county

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative confirmed case total to 1,436.

Because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,454.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (340), Fillmore (211), Freeborn (597, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,912, 29 deaths) and Steele (670, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,169 newly reported cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 117,106. Of those, an estimated 12,559 are still active.

To date, 2,403,811 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Thursday, 8,652 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,362 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 19 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,199. Of those, 1,546 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.