September 9, 2020

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

By Daily Herald

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Treasure Island Resort & Casino has partnered with the American Cancer Society.

This past Friday, Sept. 4, they hosted a Luminaria Ceremony following weeks of fundraising by team members.

The efforts began in early August. Team members were able to purchase and decorate luminaria bags with messages and pictures dedicated to loved ones affected by cancer.

The hundreds of luminarias received were placed at the entrance to Treasure Island, illuminating the property after dark, shedding light on the disease that affects over a million people in the United States each year.

Team members and their families silently remembered those impacted by cancer and the battle they fought.

Treasure Island’s efforts extend beyond the Luminaria Dedication and Ceremony. Donations of unclaimed slot tickets will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 31. Guests are encouraged to join the fight for a cure by donating their unclaimed tickets at any ticket kiosk or the donation box by the main entrance to Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

All funds raised during the Luminaria Dedication and Ceremony as well as the donation period will benefit the American Cancer Society and its ongoing mission to help save lives.

