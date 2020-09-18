expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

Tobak continues growth as Packers fall to Raiders

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Austin eighth grader was alone in the pool for a moment, but she didn’t let that faze her as she continued her growth as a swimmer during the Packers’ 91-83 loss to Northfield in a virtual dual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Tobak swam the 100-yard butterfly by herself for Austin, but she had at least a dozen teammates cheering for her at the end of the pool as she swam a time of 1:15.6 to take second place.

“It felt really good to see my teammates, because I was really nervous to do it by myself,” Tobak said. 

Tobak has gained some valuable experience this season as she’s leaned on Austin seniors Molly Sheehan and Molly Garry for leadership. 

“I’ve been swimming up against my own times and I try to beat the seniors’ times, even though I know I can’t. The seniors are really positive and I love them so much,” Tobak said. “This season has been fun and challenging and I love it. This is better than I expected.”

Garry won the 100-yard freestyle, Sheehan took first in the 100-breastroke and junior Madelynn Murley won the 500-yard freestyle.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Molly Garry, Molly Sheehan, Sydney Tobak, Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 2:09.42)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (second, 2:15.38); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:23.94)

200-individual medley: Molly Sheehan (second, 2:31.13); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 2:47.92)

50-freestyle: Molly Garry (third, 26.60)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (second, 158.78); Reese Norton (third, 156.30); Mady Tuttle (fifth, 146.18)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (second, 1:15.6)

100-freestyle: Molly Garry (first, 58.70); Lucy Lagervall (sixth, 1:04.80)

500-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (first, 6:03.28); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 6:36.11)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Molly Garry, Madelynn Murley (second, 1:50.78); Sydney Tobak, Alivia Hemry, Lucy Lagervall, Rose Garry (fifth, 2:00.82)

100-backstroke: Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fifth, 1:14.43)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (first, 1:16.01)

400-freestyle relay: Madelynn Murley, Mackenzie Carter, Lucy Lagervall, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 4:25.36)

News

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

Health

MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

News

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk

Health

Four new COVID case reported in Mower County

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC