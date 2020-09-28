expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2020

Teen girl injured in Thursday hit-and-run

By Daily Herald

Published 1:59 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual that struck a teen girl with a motor vehicle and fled the scene Thursday evening.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies and Lyle First Responders responded to the scene of a hit-and-run at about 5:53 p.m. on Thursday on County Road 6, just north of Lyle. A vehicle travelling westbound on County Road 6 struck a 16-year-old girl while she was rollerblading. The vehicle’s driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Sandvik said the victim suffered substantial, but non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence was collected at the scene and investigators are looking for a 2013-2020 Ford passenger vehicle that is dark in color. Sandvik said the suspect vehicle will have side damage.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Teen girl injured in Thursday hit-and-run

Health

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

Adams

One killed, four injured in 4-vehicle accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information after shots fired at Northwest Austin home

News

Minnesota professor looking to build climate change hub

Health

UPDATE: Mower adds six new COVID-19 cases, state exceeds 2K COVID-related deaths over weekend

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Business

Hormel Foods achieves packaging reduction goal

Health

Innovative tech used in research leads to breakthrough in understanding breast cancer

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with criminal vehicular operation after alleged drunk driving accident

Business

In Your Community: Austin Area Minority Business Project highlights immigrant entrepreneurs

Education

Performance Excellence Network recognizes six organizations

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting