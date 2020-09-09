expand
September 9, 2020

Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing in Clearwater County

By Associated Press

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

BAGLEY  — A suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in northern Minnesota, according to sheriff’s officials. The crime occurred at a home in the Clearwater County community of Bagley about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers initially arrived on the scene for a medical emergency and domestic dispute and found an individual who was uncooperative and then ran away, authorities said.

A short time later, officers heard a woman yelling in a nearby house and found the person who fled struggling with her, WCCO-TV reported.

Authorities say officers tried to taser the attacker, but assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman before running away. The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement officers began a search and found the suspect several hours later, according sheriff’s officials.

The victim has not yet been identified.

