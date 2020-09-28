State exceeds 2K COVID-related deaths

The State of Minnesota surpassed 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 14 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 2,008.

The state saw an increase of 2,545 new cases over the weekend, bringing cumulative totals to 96,734. Of those, an estimated 86,252 no longer require isolation.

Locally, Mower County saw an increase of 14 new cases over the weekend, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,336.

Neighboring counties have reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (248), Fillmore (123), Freeborn (544, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,473, 28 deaths) and Steele (553, 2 deaths).