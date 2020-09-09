State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

For the second consecutive day, the Minnesota Department of Health showed a drastic decline in numbers, but state officials are urging caution in looking at the numbers.

The state’s numbers Wednesday were 282 new cases, but Minnesota Public Radio is reporting that according to state officials these low numbers are likely tied to reporting delays from over the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday’s count is just over 100 less than Tuesday’s report, which was 387. The total cumulative number of cases statewide is at 81,868.

Along with the new cases, the state also reported seven new deaths, raising the total to 1,869.

In Mower County, a case was taken away and the cumulative total is now down to 1,215. It’s unclear as to why the case was taken away; however, in the past numbers were subtracted after it was discovered the case was assigned to Mower County in error.

Since the earliest part of the pandemic, 6,792 people have been hospitalized in the state and 263 are hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of that number, 137 are in ICU beds.

Surrounding counties: Dodge County (165), Fillmore County (89), Freeborn County (426, 1 death), Olmsted County (2,134, 25 deaths) and Steele County (476, 2 deaths).