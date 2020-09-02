Spartans blank Austin girls tennis team

The Austin girls tennis team suffered its first loss of the season when it lost to Rochester Mayo 7-0 in Paulson Tennis Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) lost every match in two sets.

Singles

No. 1 Claire Loftus (M) def. Reana Schmitt (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Taylor Julsrud (M) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Nandini Iyer (M) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Kate Stacy (M) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Grace Ackerman and Ani Bulbulian (M) def. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Molly Pickering and Jorden Ruskell (M) def. Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Audrey Aney and Keely Ryder (M) def. Natalie Haynes and Ava Jovaag (A) 6-2, 6-2