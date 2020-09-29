expand
September 29, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Sixth COVID-related death reported in Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported a sixth COVID-19-related death in Mower County.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the deceased individual was between the ages of 85-89 and lived at a private residence. Kellogg did not know if the individual had any underlying health conditions.

The MDH also reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,344. 

Mower County currently ranks 16th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases, according to MDH figures.

Approximately 50 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Kellogg.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (261), Fillmore (133), Freeborn (546, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,535, 28 deaths) and Steele (555, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 817 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 98,447. Of those, an estimated 88,380 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,017,350 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 7,633 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,129 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported five deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,020. Of those, 1,449 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

