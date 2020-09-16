expand
September 16, 2020

Scarlets down Packer girls 4-0

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Austin girls soccer team made things tough for Mankato West for much of the first half, but the Scarlets found their high gear early in the second half as they beat the Packers 4-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday night.

West (3-2 overall, 3-2 Big Nine) scored three times in the first nine minutes of the second frame to go up 4-0 after they had scored with 7:48 left in the first half to get on the scoreboard.

“They capitalized on some communication errors where we need to readjust our mindset. If we pick up our talking, our play is going to improve,” Austin head coach Jake Levisen said. “Skill-wise, passing-wise and movement-wise I’m certainly impressed with how the girls played in the first half.”

While Austin’s offense mustered out just four shots on goal, Eliana Bentley had a pair of solid scoring opportunities near the net that were both thwarted.

“The effort was there tonight and the skill was there tonight, it just came down to communication,” Levisen said. “If we can pick that up, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Sarah Wangen had 11 saves for the Packers (1-4 overall, 1-4 Big Nine).

 

