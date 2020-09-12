Sally Ann Johnson, 78, of Austin, Minnesota, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Sally was born on May 4, 1942 in Austin, Minnesota to Carroll and Ruthi (Christopherson) Stephenson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1960 and went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse from St. Barnabas School of Nursing in 1963. On August 17, 1963, she married Roger K. Johnson, they later divorced. Sally worked as an RN at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, the Austin Clinic, Hamline University Health Services, St. Paul Ramsey Hospital and Planned Parenthood of Mower County. She served as the chairwoman of the Mower County Republican Party and was a co-founder of the Minnesota Conservatory of Performing Arts in St. Paul. Sally loved traveling, especially to Florida where she collected shells.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Stephenson; and nephew, Jeffrey Stephenson.

Sally is survived by her children: Kathleen (Shane) Carmelich, Elizabeth (Mark) Greiner, Timothy Johnson (Dennis Janowski); grandchildren: Nina Serafin, Travis Olson, Maren (Sam) Olson; siblings: Richard (Reva) Stephenson, Charles (Candice) Stephenson, Mark (Kathy) Stephenson, Jane Harris, John (Pam) Stephenson; sister-in-law: Jan Stephenson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at Sacred Heart Care Center for the loving care Sally received while living there.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, September 15th at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and the family asks that you wear a mask.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.