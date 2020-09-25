expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Rodney W. Kolb, 65

By Daily Herald

Published 8:19 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Rodney W. Kolb, 65

Rodney William Kolb, 65 of Wabasha, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He suffered for seven difficult months with neurosarcoidosis.

Rodney was born May 8, 1955, in Austin, MN to Duane and Donna (Schocker) Kolb. He graduated from Pacelli High School, Austin, in 1973, then attended Austin Community College. In 1978, Rod graduated with a degree in Ag Economics and Animal Science at U of M – St. Paul Campus. In 1982, he was hired by First State Bank of Wabasha Kellogg and Winona National Bank, where he worked for 37 years.

He was an active member of St. Felix Church and Wabasha Community. His passions in life were farming, playing Texas Holdem, sports (real and fantasy), coaching and refereeing basketball.

Rod is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 41 years; four children: Aaron, Sara, Lori (Aaron) Klein, Adam (Maria Dees) and daughter-in-law Christina Kolb; two precious granddaughters: Liliana Kolb and Madison Klein; his mother Donna Kolb; sisters: Rose (Gerald) Grunig and Renee’ Escherich.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane Kolb, brothers: Russell, Raymond and Rolland; father & mother-in-law Edward and Lorraine Meyer.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha. Due to the Executive Order, masks that cover the nose and mouth are required in public gathering spaces as well as social distancing.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, with Reverend Glenn Frerichs officiating. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amy Marx Scholarship or WK Scholarship Foundation.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

News

State legislative races to watch

News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

2 Republicans challenge Minnesota plan for late mail ballots

News

State launches ‘barrier-free’ COVID-19 testing push

News

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Local Government

County sets 2021 preliminary levy at just .5% higher than last year

Health

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

News

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

News

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees

News

High court vacancy adds ‘urgency’ to Minnesota legislative races

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jail inmate receives drug charges

Education

3 more school board candidates look at referendum, other issues that impact APS

Local Government

Council sets tax levy increase at four percent

News

Fall colors emerge just in time for the start of autumn

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escaping custody