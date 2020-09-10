expand
September 10, 2020

Richard Ivan Tufte

By Daily Herald

Published 8:08 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

Richard, formerly from Austin Minnesota passed away September 5 , 2020 at the Bridge Assisted Living in Greeley Colorado . Richard was born November 5 ,1927 in Albert Lea Minnesota to Art & Edna Tufte. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Art and Edna Tufte and brother Everett Tufte.

Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years JoAnn, Daughter Debra(Mark) Son Denis(Rita) Two Grandchildren Amanda (Andy) Jeremy. Two Great Grandchildren Lydia and Nolan. Sister Ethel Underland and Brother Clayton (Connie). Several Nieces and Nephews.

Richard completed school and 1 year of VoTech school as a Mechanic and moved to Denver Colorado where he worked as a Mechanic until he was called to serve in the Army.Richard was stationed in Korea and served in the Korean War.After returning home from Duty Richard married JoAnn Sheedy on April 8, 1953 . Richard worked as a Mechanic at Eckhart Implement and  farmed near Waltham Minnesota . After years of working as a Mechanic Richard went to work as a Construction worker for Ulland  Brothers and still farmed, After 29 years and more of Minnesota winters Richard and JoAnn wintered in Phoenix Arizona . Some years later Richard & JoAnn returned to live in Minnesota. They lived on a protion of the farm that they had farmed near Waltham until deciding to move to Austin where they resided  until September 2019 when they moved to Colorado.

Richard was proud to be a Veteran and serve his Country.

