September 1, 2020

Police investigating after shots fired Monday night

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Multiple shell casings were found by law enforcement at two locations in Austin after police received reports of gunshots Monday night.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Austin police were dispatched at about 10:24 p.m. on Monday to the 700 block of Second Street Northwest after several individuals called about hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area. Upon investigation, officers spoke with a victim and other witnesses about the incident. 

The victim told an officer that he was parked in a grey 2012 Toyota Camry with two passengers in the 700 block of Second Street Northwest when two unknown subjects, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, got out of a white Impala and started shooting towards them, striking his vehicle. 

Officers collected several spent shell casings and one slug (12 casings total) located in the area. 

No injuries were reported.

Another report of gunshots came in at about 10:41 p.m. on Monday from a residence in the 200 block of 12th Avenue Southwest. The residents had been awakened by what they thought initially were fireworks, but had been confused by what sounded like “falling dirt” in their home. The homeowner inspected their property and found several holes in the walls and bullets on the floor.  

A 49-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, and an 11-year-old female were all in the house at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Five spent bullets were recovered from inside the home and 11 shell casing were found outside the home. 

A white 2012 Chevrolet Impala Sedan with an Illinois license plate that matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the earlier case was found in the area. It was towed and held pending a warrant application. 

The occupants of the home that was fired upon are not believed to be linked to the car or the earlier incident. It appears that they were mistakenly targeted, McKichan said.

The two incidents remain under investigation. The Austin Police Department is asking anyone living in the area of the 500-900 blocks of Second Street Northwest and the 100-400 blocks of 12th Avenue Southwest to check any surveillance systems they might have for suspicious activity from 10:20 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. and notify law enforcement if anything helpful is found. 

Anyone else with information is encouraged to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

