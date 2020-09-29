Photo: Area shriners present $3,000 to Shrine Health Care for Children

On Sept. 26, members of the Austin Shrine Club were able to present a $3,000 check to Rose West representing Shrine Health Care for Children in Minneapolis-St. Paul. This is money earned from the collection of pop cans and pop tabs in the Austin area, and the Shrine Club would like to thank the Austin Community for their support of this project. Pictured (L-R) are: Gary Brosma, Chris Brekke, Neil Hanson, Rose West, Brad Stout and Marcus Gutierrez. Photo provided