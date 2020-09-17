expand
September 17, 2020

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

By Associated Press

Published 9:59 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence returns to the upper Midwest next week following visits this week by President Donald Trump and

Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

Pence will start a bus tour next Thursday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he will speak at the building materials company Midwest Manufacturing Inc. before traveling to Minneapolis to meet with Cops for Trump. The vice president is returning to the region after multiple Wisconsin visits this month and nearly a month after visiting Duluth in northern Minnesota.

The visit was announced a day before Trump and Biden make dueling campaign stops in northern Minnesota. The Trump campaign is seeking to repeat its 2016 victory in Wisconsin and to flip Minnesota after losing the historically-blue state by only about 45,000 votes four years ago. Trump will hold a rally in Bemidji, while Biden will visit a union training center in Duluth.

Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to both the Trump and Biden campaigns on Tuesday urging both candidates to abide by the state’s public health guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

