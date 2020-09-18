Patricia J. Decker, 85

Patricia “Pat” J. Decker, age 85 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, surrounded by her loved ones. Patricia Janell Kading was born July 24, 1935 in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Clarence and Jeanette (Kahnke) Kading. She attended Blooming Prairie High School. On March 17, 1958, Patricia married Ferris “Chip” Decker at the minister, Rev. Weeks home in Hayfield, Minnesota. Together they raised five children, Mitchell, Mark, Diane, Todd and Allison. In addition to being a stay at home mom, Pat worked for a few years as a phone operator and also as a secretary for the Steele County Times. She was a volunteer for the V.F.W. Auxiliary and in her earlier years was a member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Pat had an outgoing and friendly personality and loved all things girly. In her free time, she enjoyed going shopping and gardening. She loved going on dates with Chip and they had a wide circle of friends with whom they enjoyed dinner dates and dancing. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Mitchell (Julie) Klempf of Dodge Center, MN, Mark Decker of Waltham, MN, Diane (Dan) Bergstrom of Austin, MN, Todd (Tiffany) Decker of Waltham, MN, Allison (Ben) Bergstrom of Dexter, MN; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with three on the way; sister, Barbara Wesely of Owatonna, Minnesota; and a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jeanette Kading; and her husband, Ferris “Chip” Decker.

A private family service will be held at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home Chapel in Blooming Prairie. Interment will be in Waltham Cemetery, rural Waltham, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.