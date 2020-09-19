expand
September 19, 2020

Paid political letter: Fighting for those affected by hunger

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

One in eight people are currently affected by hunger in Minnesota, and food insecurity is projected to peak this month.

Second Harvest Heartland was started in Minnesota in 2001 not only as a food bank, but also an innovator in hunger relief. It procures food from diverse sources, including Minnesota farmers, and offers meal programs and stocks food shelves for kids, adults and senior citizens. It distributes 97 million meals annually, and its resources are needed now more than ever.

Thankfully, this spring, the Minnesota Legislature provided Second Harvest with additional funding with broad support from Republicans and DLFers, but not from Rep. Peggy Bennett. Her “no” vote seems cruel when so many families have been impacted by food insecurity because of the pandemic.

We need a representative with a clearer understanding of the struggles that many families are experiencing right now, and I promise that if I am elected to the legislature in St. Paul, I will stand with the families of District 27A.

Early voting by mail or in person has begun. Please vote for Thomas Martinez for a fresh perspective.

Thomas Martinez

Hayward, MN

