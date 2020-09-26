Packer girls tennis team scores a win in Albert Lea

The Austin girls tennis team served up another big win when it topped Albert Lea (0-8 overall, 0-8 Big Nine) 6-1 in AL Saturday.

The Packers (4-4 overall, 4-4 Big Nine) have now won two matches in a row and they are sitting in sixth place in the Big Nine, a place they haven’t been in a long time.

“It was a good solid win today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “We came out a little flat but played our way into the match. It feels good to be back at .500 and we are looking forward to a good match Tuesday at Mankato East.”

Austin swept all three doubles matches and its top three singles players – Reana Schmitt, Chloe Schmitt and Gracie Schmitt, who are sisters, – all netted wins.

Singles

No. 1 Reana Schmitt (A) def. Shelby Hanson (AL) 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2 Chloe Schmitt (A) def. Dominica Eckstrom (AL) 5-7 , 6-2 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-4

No. 4 Rachel Doppelhammer (AL) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-3 , 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) def. Stephanie Vogt and Hannah Conn (AL) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) def. Marissa Hanson and Hannah Willner (AL) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) def. Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Berven (AL) 7-5 , 6-2