expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

Packer girls tennis team scores a win in Albert Lea

By Daily Herald

Published 12:09 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020

The Austin girls tennis team served up another big win when it topped Albert Lea (0-8 overall, 0-8 Big Nine) 6-1 in AL Saturday.

The Packers (4-4 overall, 4-4 Big Nine) have now won two matches in a row and they are sitting in sixth place in the Big Nine, a place they haven’t been in a long time.

“It was a good solid win today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “We came out a little flat but played our way into the match. It feels good to be back at .500 and we are looking forward to a good match Tuesday at Mankato East.”

Austin swept all three doubles matches and its top three singles players – Reana Schmitt, Chloe Schmitt and Gracie Schmitt, who are sisters, – all netted wins.

Singles

No. 1 Reana Schmitt (A) def. Shelby Hanson (AL) 6-2 , 6-4 

No. 2 Chloe Schmitt (A) def. Dominica Eckstrom (AL) 5-7 , 6-2 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 2-6 , 6-2 , 6-4 

No. 4 Rachel Doppelhammer (AL) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-3 , 6-4 

Doubles

No. 1 Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) def. Stephanie Vogt and Hannah Conn (AL) 6-2 , 6-2 

No. 2 Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) def. Marissa Hanson and Hannah Willner (AL) 6-1 , 6-2 

No. 3 Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) def. Lilly Hyke and Ashlyn Berven (AL) 7-5 , 6-2 

 

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

News

State legislative races to watch

News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

2 Republicans challenge Minnesota plan for late mail ballots

News

State launches ‘barrier-free’ COVID-19 testing push

News

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Local Government

County sets 2021 preliminary levy at just .5% higher than last year

Health

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

News

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

News

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees