Packer boys stay unbeaten with a victory over Huskies

The Austin boys soccer team rolled past Owatonna (2-2 overall, 2-2 Big Nine) by a score of 4-1 in Owatonna Saturday.

Henry Tolbert scored two goals for the Packers (4-0 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) and Poe Reh and Andres Garcia each added one goal.

The Packers and Northfield are the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the Big Nine as they are tied for first place with 12 points apiece. Austin and the Raiders will meet in Northfield in the final game of the season on Oct. 6.