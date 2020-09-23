expand
September 22, 2020

Packer boys lose a step in the Big Nine race after tie with Century

By Daily Herald

Published 9:47 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Austin boys soccer team couldn’t extend its winning streak, but it managed to stay in the Big Nine race when it settled for a 1-1 tie against Rochester Century (4-2-1 overall, 4-2-1 Big Nine) in Rochester Tuesday.

Henry Tolbert tied the game at 1-1 for the Packers (5-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 Big Nine) on an Andres Garcia assist in the first half and Century missed a go-ahead penalty kick in the second half.

Austin will have to step up its game down the stretch if it wants to take the conference crown for the fourth straight year. Northfield (7-0 overall, 7-0 Big Nine) currently leads the conference race and the Packers and Raiders won’t play until the final game of the regular season in Northfield on Oct. 8.

The Packers have outscored their opponents 34-7 this season.

