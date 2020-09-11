expand
September 10, 2020

Pacelli girls take second in GMLOS triangular

By Daily Herald

Published 10:26 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Pacelli girls took second place and the Pacelli boys took third at the GMLOS triangular Thursday.
Jayden Lewis took second for the Shamrock boys and Kirsten Koopal took second for the Pacelli girls.
Pacelli boys results: Jayden Lewis (second, 17:48); Grayson Bickler (13th, 20:15); Andrew Frederick (14th, 20:43); Javier Cifuentes (15th, 20:46); Blake Klingfus (18th, 22:15); Jack Klingfus (20th, 24:47)
Pacelli girls results: Kirsten Koopal (second, 20:18); Lexi Lewis (third, 21:01); Lilly Weise (sixth, 22:18); Kendahl Lewis (15th, 24:32); Ammy Vlasek (17th, 24:57); Caitlin Drees (18th, 25:05)

