expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Blooming Prairie’s Megan Oswald runs amongst a group of runners at the Blooming Prairie Country Club Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Pacelli duo shines at BP triangular

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

 

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A pair of Pacelli runners may be the opposite ends of their high school cross country careers, but they both finished in front of the pack at the Blooming Prairie triangular Tuesday.

Pacelli senior Jayden Lewis finished in first for the Shamrock boys and eighth grader Kirsten Koopal paced the girls’ field with a first place finish. 

Lewis is embracing every chance he gets to run for Pacelli and he ran away with Tuesday’s race in the final mile as he finished with a time of 18:29.5. USC’s Micah Hansen took second as he finished nearly 30 seconds behind Lewis.

Blooming Prairie’s Hosea Baker, left, and Pacelli’s Jayden Lewis, center, turn a corner at the Blooming Prairie triangular Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

“I hadn’t run against USC before so I wasn’t sure what to expect from their top guy,” Lewis said. “I kind of just hung with him for the first two miles and I was kind of feeling good. I was able to extend it and pull away.”

Lewis has two first place finishes and one second place finish this season. He’s hoping to get his time as low as 17:30 before the season comes to an end.

“I’m just grateful to be out here running,” Lewis said. “I’m just trying to win as many races as I can.Even though there’s not a lot of competition in three team meets, you know you’re going to be in the top three or four guys and if somebody beat me before, I’m going to try and beat them.” 

While Lewis is making the closing statements of his time with the Shamrocks, Koopal, who took first with a time of 21:15.8 is just getting started. 

Koopal grew up looking up to some big time Pacelli runners like six-time state qualifier Kayla Christopherson and one-time state qualifier Rory Bickler.

Now she’s pushing hard to make a name for herself.

“We’ve had some runners here that were generally nice people and they motivated me. My teammate Lexi (Lewis) has been a big help too. I always like to think that I’m determined with what I put my mind to and what I want to do,” Koopal said. “I ran all summer and I ran just about every day. I’ve been working my hardest every time I get the chance to get after it.”

Pacelli’s Kirsten Koopal sprints to the finish line in Blooming Prairie Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

Hoseak Baker ran a personal best time to take third place for the BP boys, who took first as a team. 

Pacelli won the girls meet and Bobbie Bruns took third overall for the Awesome Blossoms.

BOYS RESULTS

Blooming Prairie 31; 2. United South Central 37; 3. Pacelli 64

Pacelli: Jayden Lewis (first, 18:29.5); Javier Cifuentes (12th, 21:08.8); Grayson Bickler (15th, 21:45.5); Andrew Frederick (18th, 22:26.1); Blake Klingfus (23rd, 24:1413.3); Jack Klingfus (24th, 25:40.3)

BP: Hosea Baker (third, 19:11.6); Jesse Cardenas (fifth, 20:14.4); Alex Miller (sixth, 20:22.8); Luke Larkoski (eighth, 20:27.6); Tyler Forystek (ninth, 20:30.4); Dylan Johnson (10th, 20:49.3)

Lilly Weise runs for the Shamrocks in Blooming Prairie Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli 30; 2. BP 43; 3. USC 47

Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal (first, 21:15.8); Lily Weise (fourth, 24:18.1); Kendahl Lewis (seventh, 25:24); Lexi Lewis (eighth, 25:26); Abby Christopherson (10th, 25:43.5); Caitlin Drees (18th, 27:22.9)

BP: Bobbie Bruns (third, 23:14.2); Megan Oswald (sixth, 25:11.8); Emily Miller (ninth, 25:35.5); Chloe McCarthy (12th, 25:53.3); Maggie Bruns (13th, 26:09.9); Abby Smith (17th, 27:07.3)

Blooming Prairie’s Luke Larkoski leads a pack of runners on a turn at the Blooming Prairie triangular Tuesday. Rocky Hulne/sports@austindailyherald.com

 

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested after fleeing police on scooter

News

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Mower County

MN House candidates answer local questions

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Health

Fourth death reported from COVID-19 over the weekend

Adams

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System adjusts hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

Mower County

Trout harvest season in Austin ending

Mower County

Over 150 killed on Minn. roads during 100 most-traveled days

News

Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise