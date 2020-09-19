expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2020

Our opinion: Do your part to avoid ‘twindemic’

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

Last week’s push by Mayo Clinic doctors to get your flu shot this year comes at a crossroads for Minnesota and our area and puts into perspective just how big this moment is.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still battering Americans, the introduction of the flu season threatens to compound the situation and further magnifies the idea that this overarching situation is more than just ourselves.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that between 12,000-61,000 have died annually since 2010. Nationally, we are just a hair’s breadth away from topping 200,000 dead from the coronavirus.

Added together, this potential ‘twindemic’ can rain another hammerblow on ourselves, our hospitals and our economy — A blow we don’t need.

In a stand alone flu season, unburdened by any other pandemic, hospitals can face a wave of illnesses that can put a strain on the system.

“Every year, in December to January, we see an influenza surge in our hospitals,” said Mayo Director of Southeast Minnesota Primary Care Sarah Crane earlier this week last week. “There is a peak, it’s a given. During those time periods under normal circumstances we are very, very busy. Our ability as a health care system to handle that peak on top of COVID numbers will be one of our biggest issues.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic gained its horrible momentum, health experts were concerned about the stresses on hospitals that it could potentially bring. That was born out during the height of the pandemic, when reports came in from Arizona and Florida of low numbers of ventilators available. In Florida, a large number of hospitals reported at one point they had no ventilators left.

In Minnesota, we are walking a fine line. Not long ago cases in the state began spiking. Those numbers appear to be stabilizing somewhat, but are susceptible to sliding back up if we’re not careful; a scary situation now that we’re talking about the flu season.

Once again, the ability to help stem this looming threat is in our hands and it starts and ends with getting vaccinated.

Later this month, Mayo Clinic will begin a major push to get people vaccinated. In the local hubs of Rochester, Albert Lea, Red Wing, Owatonna and right here in Austin, central locations will be set up to quickly and efficiently vaccinate people.

Getting signed up is as easy as either going through your own patient portal online or by calling to make an appointment; however, Mayo really pushes making appointments online to help facilitate this effort.

The flu is going to be here whether we want it to or not. We are now partners with Mayo and other healthcare providers and as partners it is up to us to do whatever we can in this situation. Get vaccinated. This is about our community.

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Mower County

Effects of wildfires reach out to Minnesota

Adams

Growing Support: Area farmer shows his support for President Trump in bean field

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 charged after drug arrests

News

Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

Education

School board candidates talk referendum and achievement gaps

Health

Photos: Filling a community need

Mower County

County Board District 1 candidates answer questions at candidate forum

Business

Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Over 1,600 arrested during DWI enforcement period

Mower County

Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues

News

Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

News

Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek

Mower County

Active Mower COVID cases increase as state sees over 1K new cases

News

Absentee and early voting begin in Minnesota

News

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

News

Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states

Health

MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

News

Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

News

Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

News

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk