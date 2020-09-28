One killed, four injured in 4-vehicle accident

An Edina man was killed and two Mower County residents were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle accident that occurred Friday evening in Rice County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, A 2004 Dodge Dakota, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2012 Mini Cooper and 2003 Chevy Trailblazer were southbound on Interstate 35 on Friday evening when they collided at about 5:35 p.m. at Highway 19 in Webster Township, Rice County.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Aircare, Northfield Police Department and Ambulance and Lonsdale Ambulance and Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The Mini Cooper’s driver, Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, of Edina was killed in the crash. The Mini Cooper’s passengers, Ellen Margaret Bendel-Stenzel, 53, and Linus Michel Bendel-Stenzel, 20, both of Edina, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Trailblazer’s driver, Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 22, of Adams, and passenger, Megan Rebecca Koch, 25, of Austin, were transported to Fairbault Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.