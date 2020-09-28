expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2020

One killed, four injured in 4-vehicle accident

By Daily Herald

Published 1:05 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

An Edina man was killed and two Mower County residents were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle accident that occurred Friday evening in Rice County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, A 2004 Dodge Dakota, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2012 Mini Cooper and 2003 Chevy Trailblazer were southbound on Interstate 35 on Friday evening when they collided at about 5:35 p.m. at Highway 19 in Webster Township, Rice County.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Aircare, Northfield Police Department and Ambulance and Lonsdale Ambulance and Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The Mini Cooper’s driver, Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, of Edina was killed in the crash. The Mini Cooper’s passengers, Ellen Margaret Bendel-Stenzel, 53, and Linus Michel Bendel-Stenzel, 20, both of Edina, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Trailblazer’s driver, Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 22, of Adams, and passenger, Megan Rebecca Koch, 25, of Austin, were transported to Fairbault Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Teen girl injured in Thursday hit-and-run

Health

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

News

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval has slipped, but still strong

Adams

One killed, four injured in 4-vehicle accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information after shots fired at Northwest Austin home

News

Minnesota professor looking to build climate change hub

Health

UPDATE: Mower adds six new COVID-19 cases, state exceeds 2K COVID-related deaths over weekend

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Business

Hormel Foods achieves packaging reduction goal

Health

Innovative tech used in research leads to breakthrough in understanding breast cancer

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with criminal vehicular operation after alleged drunk driving accident

Business

In Your Community: Austin Area Minority Business Project highlights immigrant entrepreneurs

Education

Performance Excellence Network recognizes six organizations

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting