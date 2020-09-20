expand
September 21, 2020

Next MCHS Lunchbox History to focus on COVID-19 History Project

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

The Mower County Historical Society will hold its next “2020 Lunchbox History Series” program at noon on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The topic this month is “Mower County COVID-19 History Project,” a joint history project by the MCHS and the Hormel Historic Home focusing on the global pandemic. MCHS Executive Director Randal Forster and HHH Executive Director Holly Johnson will present on the topic.

“The Mower County Historical Society is excited to be working on this project with the Hormel Historic Home to document community members’ experiences living through a global pandemic,” Forster said in a press release. “It is important to capture history as it is happening, so we look forward to collecting stories from the entire community and different segments of society.”

The event is free to the public and will be held outdoors on the lawn and porch near the Administration Building. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The MCHS asks that everyone please wear a mask while gathering and encourages participants to bring a lawn chair.

Those attending may still bring their own lunch; however, tables will be limited.

This will be an ongoing project, so if you are unable to attend you can still get involved by contacting either organization.

For more information, email the MCHS at info@mowercountyhistory.org or call the MCHS office at 507-437-6082 during regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Friday.

