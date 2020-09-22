Nancy Joy (Black) Skaar, 83, of Hayward, MN passed away on September 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Retirement Center. A private family memorial service will be held Saturday September 26th at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Josh Enderson will officiate. Burial will follow at Hayward Cemetery on a later date.

Nancy was born at home in Glenville, MN to Harry and Nellie (Sherwood) Black on November 28, 1936. She was baptized and confirmed at Glenville Methodist Church and a member for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir. In 1952 Nancy joined Hayward Lutheran Church where she belonged to Luther League, Ladies aide groups, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.

Nancy attended Albert Lea High School. In recent years she enjoyed attending her class reunion luncheons. She was a member of the Elite 600 Bowling Club. She worked at the Shoe Carnival, Ralieghs Hardware, and Lou-Rich. She liked playing cards and taking care of people.

As a child Nancy’s dad Harry showed free movies in the park in Glenville. She was in charge of reading the commercials and that was where she met her future husband. Nancy married James Skaar on June 12, 1954. To this union seven daughters were born. Together, Jim, Nancy and their daughters worked hard to make their Grade A Guernsey dairy operation successful.

Nancy was a 4-H leader for many years and helped her seven daughters in their own 4-H endeavors. She also enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by daughters and son-in-laws Dawn (Lowell) Nelson, Paul Stieler and special friend Annie Mattson, Cherry (Kevin) Buttles, Diane (Bruce) Stundahl, Sue (Craig) Stundahl, Mary (Christian) Elleby and Debra (Dave)Janson, siblings and sibling-in-laws Blanche (Kenny) Brauns, George (Brenda) Black, Paul (Zong Minh) Black, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, Brazilian exchange student Andriéa Vizeu of New York City.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James, parents Harry and Nellie Black, daughter LaVonne Stieler, granddaughter Jaclyn Nelson, grandson Keith Stundahl, brother Vernon Black, and sisters Nellie Wobschall and Wilma Helmey, brothers-in-law Willis Wobschall, Kenneth Brauns and Harley Helmey, and sister-in-law Dorothy Black.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hayward Lutheran Church.