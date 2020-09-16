expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

MSHSL calls for special meeting to reconsider placement of fall activities seasons

By Daily Herald

Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the League’s board for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 9 a.m.

The one item agenda on the meeting is the reconsidering placement of fall activities seasons. The meeting will be held in a virtual format according to a press released issued by the MSHSL Wednesday afternoon.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

This past fall, the MSHSL had delayed the start of football and volleyball until spring. Boys soccer, girls soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis are competing with a limited number of contests.

Education

Walz makes stop in Albert Lea as part of tour

News

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Education

Photos: Sumner Elementary holds annual Welcome Walk

Health

Four new COVID case reported in Mower County

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested after fleeing police on scooter

News

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Mower County

MN House candidates answer local questions

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Health

Fourth death reported from COVID-19 over the weekend

Adams

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14