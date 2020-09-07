Mower breaks 1,200 cases, state surpasses 80K

After adding 13 new cases of COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday, Mower County saw an addition of just two in Monday morning’s report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Those additions bring the county to a total of 1,213.

Statewide, the MDH reported 638 new cases with three new deaths putting Minnesota at 81,225 total cases and 1,820 deaths respectively.

The report also saw 275 hospitalized as of Monday with 136 currently in ICUs around the state.

Around the area: Dodge (161), Fillmore (88), Freeborn (423, 1 death), Olmsted (2,121, 25 deaths) and Steele (473, 2 deaths).

According to John Hopkins University of Medicine, the United States now has over 6.2 million cases at 6,282,823 with 188,979 deaths, both of which lead the world’s nations.