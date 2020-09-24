expand
September 25, 2020

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

By Eric Johnson

Published 3:15 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

While Mower County saw just a four case rise in COVID-19 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Thursday report, the state saw a spike in cases.

The county now has 1,312 cases while Minnesota reported 995 new cases along with three new deaths. The state now stands at 93,012 total cases and 1,988 deaths.

As reported by Minnesota Public Radio, the Minnesota Department of Health has changed how it reports hospitalization data. Instead of how many are currently hospitalized or in ICU because of COVID-19, it will now switch to reporting the number of new admissions daily while, “Data on how many beds are occupied will be provided on a weekly basis,” MPR reported.

Total cases that have been hospitalized is 7,335 while total cases in ICUs is 2,049 as of Thursday.

Neighboring counties: Dodge (218), Fillmore (111), Freeborn (532, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,367, 28 deaths), Steele (533, 2 deaths).

