September 23, 2020

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

By Daily Herald

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Mower County added another seven cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as the state reported nearly 700 new cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health daily report, Mower now has had 1,308 cumulative cases of COVID-19.

According to Mower County Public Health Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, there are approximately 65 active cases in the county.

Meanwhile, there were 690 new cases across Minnesota, raising the total to 92,100 cases. At the same time, MDH reported six new deaths, raising that total to just under 2,000 deaths at 1,985.  

The state’s numbers come just a day after the number of deaths in the nation broke the 200,000 mark.

There have been a total of 7,303 hospitalized Minnesota with 303 currently in hospitals. Of those currently in hospitals, 148 are in ICUs.

Cases in neighboring states include: Dodge (214), Fillmore (111), Freeborn (529, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,346, 27 deaths) and Steel (530, 2 deaths).

There have been approximately 1,873,867 tests completed.

 

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

