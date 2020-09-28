expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2020

Minnesota professor looking to build climate change hub

By Associated Press

Published 8:31 am Monday, September 28, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new University of Minnesota professor in the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences is creating a University Extension program that will bridge climate research and community outreach.

Heidi Roop — a recent hire in the Department of Soil, Water and Climate— plans to build a hub that will foster conversations about climate change and help farmers and policymakers implement changes based on their research.

“Whether we are aware of it or not, climate is part of our lived experience,” Roop said. “It will touch every one of our lives, and everyone will experience climate change differently. And (one of) the fundamental questions now (is), how do we prepare our communities for the changes?”

Part of Roop’s role will be engaging with important stakeholders, including economists, community leaders, policy makers and farmers, about the impact of the changing climate. Roop will also be conducting her own research on the effectiveness of climate change communication. She will be working with a number of national organizations like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to analyze weather and climate patterns, The Minnesota Daily reported.

Joel Larson is an associate director of the University’s Water Resources Center, a group that brings University water-related research and makes that information accessible to a broader audience. He said there are two parts to climate research: collecting the data and then getting that information to the public. Because a lot of research is peer-reviewed, data can often be hard to digest and inaccessible, Larson said.

“It’s a challenge to connect a phenomenon and impacts, as large as climate change back to somebody’s individual circumstances, because by definition climate change is a long term global phenomenon,” Larson said. “And what Heidi is particularly good at is helping people make that connection.”

Roop worked at the University of Washington for three years, where she led a similar climate initiative that allowed for collaboration among scientists and stakeholders. Her research with the University of Washington Climate Impacts Group focused on quantifying and improving the group’s engagement efforts across the region. She had also previously developed education and communication programs within NASA, and was a former physical scientist at the United States Geological Survey of Colorado.

Despite her background, Roop was not always interested in studying science in her undergraduate years. All of that changed when she took an introductory geology course and realized its real world application. In a trip to Alaska the following summer, Roop studied geology first-hand.

Camping at the edge of glacial lakes, she spent her summer monitoring the flow of Alaskan streams and collecting lake sediment she then used to reconstruct the climate of the past 2,000 to 5,000 years.

“She’ll be putting Minnesota on the forefront of climate adaptation and climate research,” said Carl Rosen, the Head of the Department of Soil, Water and Climate. “Really exciting time for her and the department.”

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information after shots fired at Northwest Austin home

News

Minnesota professor looking to build climate change hub

Health

State exceeds 2K COVID-related deaths

News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Business

Hormel Foods achieves packaging reduction goal

Health

Innovative tech used in research leads to breakthrough in understanding breast cancer

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with criminal vehicular operation after alleged drunk driving accident

Business

In Your Community: Austin Area Minority Business Project highlights immigrant entrepreneurs

Education

Performance Excellence Network recognizes six organizations

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

News

State legislative races to watch

News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

2 Republicans challenge Minnesota plan for late mail ballots

News

State launches ‘barrier-free’ COVID-19 testing push