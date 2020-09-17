MDH reports four new cases in Mower Count

expand
September 17, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

MDH reports four new cases in Mower County

By Daily Herald

Published 1:06 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday again reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,253.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (182), Fillmore (98), Freeborn (490, 3 deaths), Olmsted (2,237, 26 deaths) and Steele (506, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 931 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 86,722. Of those, an estimated 79,878 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 1,743,611 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Thursday, 242 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 132 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported nine deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,942. Of those, 1,408 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

 

