expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Max A. Pecht II, 72

By Daily Herald

Published 7:36 am Monday, September 7, 2020

Max A. Pecht II, 72

Max A. Pecht II, age 72 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home in Austin, Minnesota. Max was born on July 14, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas, to Max Pecht and Ethel Mae (Strickland) Pecht. In 1966, he graduated from Wichita High School East. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry followed by a Master’s degree in Chemistry from Wichita State University 1966-1972. Max began teaching at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. In 1978, Max began working at Dold Foods in Wichita as a Lab Chemist. He began a 36-year career with Hormel Foods Corporation in Austin as a chemist in Research and Development, and later became a Research Administrator. Max retired from Hormel Foods Corporation in 2014.

On October 25, 1986, he married Mary K. Partridge at the Austin Church of Christ. Max attended Bethlehem Free Methodist Church. He served on the board of the Salvation Army in Austin. He was a Noble in the Masonic Lodge in both Wichita, Kansas, and Austin, Minnesota. Max was a member of the Scottish Rite in Wichita and an enthusiastic member of the Austin Osman Shrine Club and Oriental Band. He was the “Snake Charmer” in their parades. He also was the “Chief Pancake Flipper” at the monthly Masonic Lodge pancake breakfasts. Max loved computers, led SMUG meetings at the Austin Public Library, and enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Beaver Lake near Ellendale, Minnesota.

Max is survived by his wife, Mary Pecht, in Austin Minnesota, his sister-in-law and her son and her daughter, as well as friends, past coworkers and cousins, and his beloved cat Sheba.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and nephew, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

A funeral service will take place at the Bethlehem Free Church in Austin, Minnesota, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Paul Steele officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home Austin, Minnesota, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. A private burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Memorials may be directed to the Austin Salvation Army, Shrine Healthcare for Children (address: 1703 Lilac Lane, Mendota Heights, MN 55118), or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress

News

Minnesota Supreme Court expected to expedite voter-aid case

Health

5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Mower County

Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test