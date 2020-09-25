expand
September 25, 2020

Matthew Engelhardt, 37

By Daily Herald

Published 8:18 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Matthew Engelhardt, age 37, of Westmont, at rest suddenly, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Rachel (nee Bryntesen); father of Loic; devoted son of Jon and Ginger (nee Gumm) Engelhardt; best friend and dearest brother of Andrew (Jamie) and Leah Engelhardt; adored uncle of Lydia, Jeremiah and Malachi, son-in-law of Suellen Bryntensen; cousin of many. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday at 5 P.M. September 26 at Peace of Christ Church at The Commons 117 N. Cass Ave., Westmont IL, visitation at the church from 3-5 P.M.. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta’s West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com

Matt grew up in Southern MN spending most summers golfing with his grandpa, father, and brother. From billiards to bowling to having a good time, he was deeply loved by his friends and family. His quick wit and good-natured laughter, combined with a kind and gentle spirit, gave him the ability to connect with almost anyone. He cherished spending time with his brother, sisters and parents- playing cards and Mario Kart, sitting by a campfire, sharing good conversation and the occasional hilarious movie quote (while relentlessly teasing his sister).

Matt was a deep thinker and poured many hours into reading books and writing in his journal. He asked hard questions and spent long periods of time in prayer and seeking out God’s heart. One of the places where God’s presence became most alive to Matt was at West Haven Children’s Home in Jamaica. He loved to sing, dance, play and pray with the children of West Haven where he so clearly saw God at work in their lives.

That love for those children carried into his daily life, spending time with his niece and nephews. He loved teasing them, snuggling and watching movies and praying with them before bedtime.

Matt spent his last years with his wife and son enjoying grilling out, watching football and wrestling their dog Chip.

His tenderness and kind heart will be greatly missed by many.

