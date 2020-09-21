Mary Weis, 86
Mary Arthur Weis, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Mary was born January 21, 1934 in Charlotte, NC. In 1985 Mary Arthur was united in marriage to Ray Weis in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was a wonderful fine artist who enjoyed a lifelong love of the ocean and the natural world.
Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her sons and their families, Lee Arthur of Pawley’s Island, SC; Richard Arthur of Rock Hill, SC; and John Arthur of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Stepchildren and their families include Peter Weis of Austin, MN; Margaret (Weis) Whytsell of Latrobe, PA; Meredith (Weis) Kepple of Huntsville, AL; and Melissa Weis of Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lee Poole, husband Raymond Weis, and stepson Dr. Christopher Weis. If Death Were A Woman
By Ellen Kort
I’d want her to come for me
smelling of cinnamon wearing
bright cotton purple maybe hot
pink a red bandanna in her hair
She’d bring good coffee papaya juice
bouquet of sea grass saltine crackers
and a lottery ticket We’d dip
our fingers into moist pouches
of lady-slippers crouch down to see
how cabbages feel when wind bumps
against them in the garden
We’d walk through Martin’s woods
find the old house its crumbling
foundation strung with honeysuckle
and in the front yard a surprise
jonquils turning the air yellow
glistening and ripe still blooming
for a gardener long gone We’d head
for the beach wearing strings of shells
around our left ankles laugh
at their ticking sounds the measured
beat that comes with dancing
on hard-packed sand the applause
of ocean and gulls She’d play
ocarina songs to a moon almost full
and I’d sing off-key We’d glide
and swoop become confetti of leaf fall
all wings floating on small whirlwinds
never once dreading the heart-
silenced drop And when it was time
she would not bathe me Instead we’d
scrub the porch pour leftover
water on flowers stand a long time
in sun and silence then holding hands
we’d pose for pictures in the last light
Celebrations of Mary’s life will be private. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.