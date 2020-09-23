expand
September 23, 2020

Mary A. Regenscheid, 73

By Daily Herald

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Mary A. Regenscheid, age 73, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home.

Mary was born August 16, 1947 in Austin to Bernadette Stephens. She grew up and attended school in Austin, graduating from Austin High School. Mary was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She met Tom Regenscheid and they were married on June 20, 1987.

Mary was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, trying new recipes, camping, boating, fishing, and living life to the fullest. Mary loved going out to lunch with her family and dear friends. Mary’s grandchildren were her world. She enjoyed taking them camping and pontooning. Mary also enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and collecting snowbabies.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Regenscheid; son, Brian (Ruthie) Iverson; daughter, Karrie (Dan) Maloney; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Bruce Iverson; sisters, Barb Gerhart, Michelle Williams.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernadette Stephens; brother, Michael Stephens.

A private graveside service will be held.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

