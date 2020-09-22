expand
September 22, 2020

Marsha Delores Fleming, 70

By Daily Herald

Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Marsha Delores Newsome Fleming, 70, of Boone, Iowa passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 19, 2020, in Boone, Iowa after a long battle with cancer.

Marsha was born on October 9, 1949 in Dothan, Alabama the daughter of Juanita (Shaw) and James Newsome. On May 30, 1980, she married Pierce Fleming in Columbus, Georgia. Marsha was a former senior caretaker at Home-In-Stead and a former happy go lucky Archway Cookie employee. She loved going to the casinos, playing and visiting with her grandkids and looked forward to family reunions. Marsha also loved her Pomeranians: Zoie, Jimmie, and Sophie.

Marsha is survived by her husband Pierce Fleming of Boone, IA; children: Tiffany (Nelson) Lowery; Jason (Amanda) Dyal both of Lexington, KY; Brian (Morgan) Fleming of Ames, IA; Anna (John) Boyer of Austin, MN, and Eric Fleming (Kaitlyn Campbell) of Rochester, MN, Her loving sister Nancy (Cecil) Jones of Columbus, GA; 25 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Hours before her passing she was blessed with a beautiful prayer by her uncle Glenn Newsome. She is now flying with the angels. She is “our angel”, she is mama.

She will be flown to Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia for her final resting place next to her mama and daddy. A graveside service at Parkhill Cemetery will take place on October 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, Iowa. A visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be live streamed and can be viewed on the Schroeder-Stark-Welin Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SchroederStarkWelin

Those attending the service are asked to wear a face mask.

Memorials are suggested to Mary Greeley Medical Center Hospice Care, or to the family to use at their discretion. Memorials may be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, Iowa 50036.

Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home

Boone, Iowa

515-432-4550

