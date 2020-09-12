expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Mark T. Holdgrafer, 64

By Daily Herald

Published 7:39 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Mark T. Holdgrafer, 64

Mark T. Holdgrafer, 64 of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Mark was born October 3, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota to Earl “Tony” and Marian (Epping) Holdgrafer. He graduated with the Class of 1974 from Pacelli High School. Mark went on to attend the Farm Mechanic program at the Vo-Tech in Austin. In 1987 he was united in marriage to Debora Anderson.

Mark worked for most of his career with Hormel Foods in Austin. In his spare time he enjoyed raising and showing Angus Beef Cattle, and farming. He loved watching college football and the Minnesota Vikings. He was a member of the Enterprise 4-H Club, and the Austin FFA.

He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Holdgrafer; father Earl “Tony” Holdgrafer; grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Mark is survived by his daughters Ashley (Jon) Krebsbach of Adams, Melissa Holdgrafer of Winona; grandchildren Harper and Addy, Allie, Raelynn and Lamonte; mother Marian Holdgrafer of Austin; siblings Chris Vipond of Lakeville, Linda (Dave) Hydukovich of Wayzata, Diane (Ron) Slowinski of Austin, Karen (Dave) Holdgrafer-Berry of Fridley, Annette (Steve) Holdrafer-Koch of Faribault

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Dale Tupper officiating. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning for hour prior to the service.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Health

County sees a three case rise

News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

News

Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

Mower County

‘It’s really a one team approach’

Health

COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

News

US layoffs remain elevated as job market’s gains weaken

News

Treasure Island partners with American Cancer Society

Health

State cases down sharply, likely due to Labor Day delays

Mower County

Austin City Council candidates answer forum questions

News

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Mower County

Historical Society offering GAR Hall open house Saturday

News

Get a festival food fix at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Albert Lea

Albert Lea’s Kaitlin Goforth takes on the Boston Marathon in virtual style

Mower County

HealthPartners suspends recruiting in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mower County

Goats a Grazin’

Mower County

Walk for Animals takes on new weight in the era of COVID-19

Mower County

Tackling the issues:

Education

Riverland announces upcoming season with safety in mind

News

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with burglary and theft

News

Widened by erosion, iconic Mississippi headwaters to undergo restoration work

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

News

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

News

Minnesota shipwreck hunters locate long-sought Lake Michigan wreck