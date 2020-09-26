expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

Man charged with soliciting child

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

An Austin man who allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl made his first court appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Jacob Steven Smith, 29

, has been charged with felony solicit child to engage in sexual conduct through electronic communication and felony engage in electronic communication with child relating or describing sexual conduct.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police detective on Jan. 1, 2019,  learned of reports that implicated a 28-year-old Austin resident. Later identified as Smith) of having engaged in sexually explicit text messaging with a 13-year-old girl. The reports showed the victim was interviewed about the incident by the Grand Meadow Police Department, during which she indicated that she sent a partially nude photograph of herself to Smith.

The detective also saw that a Mower County Deputy had seized Smith’s cell phone after learning that a woman who knew Smith had discovered the text messages and photographs from the victim on Smith’s cell phone. The detective was later granted a search warrant to forensically examine the cell phones of Smith and the victim.

The woman who discovered the text messages told law enforcement that she confronted Smith about the messages and that Smith deleted items from his phone. She confirmed that she saw the messages and that they “were pretty much just talking about having sex with each other and stuff like that.” She said she had photographed the messages on her cell phone and showed them to law enforcement. The text messages were sexually explicit and indicated that Smith intended to engage in sexual relations with the victim.

A deputy spoke to Smith, who said, “[The victim] started texting me and then last night I found out how old she really was and I cut all ties off.” He said he had known the victim for a few months, but they had started texting around Dec. 29, 2018. He claimed the victim told him she was 18. When the deputy asked about photographs sent by the victim, Smith said she had sent him pictures that he deleted “right away.”

A detective spoke to a woman who knew Smith and the victim. She said she did not believe it was reasonable for Smith to believe the victim was anything other than a child. She also said Smith had been previously told the victim’s age and that he “definitely knew” she was 13.

Smith will appear in court again on Oct. 5.

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Council candidates address housing in Austin

Mower County

A special addition

Education

Final 3 board members touch on referendum, participation fees

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

News

Minnesota halts COVID-19 study after reports of intimidation

News

Minn. candidate’s death triggers special House election

Health

65-70 COVID cases active in Mower as county sees 10 new cases

Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System to light building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Business

Hormel Foods recognizes 10 under 20 inspiring young food heroes

Health

Mower adds four more cases, state changes part of its reporting

News

State legislative races to watch

News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

News

2 Republicans challenge Minnesota plan for late mail ballots

News

State launches ‘barrier-free’ COVID-19 testing push

News

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Local Government

County sets 2021 preliminary levy at just .5% higher than last year

Health

Mower adds another seven case, state creeps toward 2K deaths

News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

News

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

News

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Business

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

Mower County

Rolling down the homestretch: Mike Chavez has biked over 1,000 miles and raised over $3K to fight childhood cancer

Mower County

Oballa named to the MSCU Board of Trustees