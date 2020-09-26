Man charged with selling meth to police informant

An Austin man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant on several occasions made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin.

According to the court complaint, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing methamphetamine from Enright on Jan. 22. The CRI and the CRI’s vehicle were searched and the CRI was equipped with an audio transmitter. The CRI was provided buy money and was then monitored as he went to a location in the City of Austin to meet with Enright. The CRI arrived at the location, where Enright sold him 3.688 grams of methamphetamine. The CRI then went to a predetermined location and turned over the drugs to the detectives.

Similar transactions were held on Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. Each time, the CRI and the CRI’s vehicle were searched and the CRI was equipped with an audio transmitter, provided buy money and then monitored as he went to a location in the City of Austin to meet with Enright. Enright sold the CRI 5.348 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 29, 2.909 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 5 and two bags containing 2.73 grams and 2.149 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 6. After each sale, the CRI surrendered the drugs to narcotics detectives at predetermined locations.

Enright was arrested on Sept. 22 near the intersection of First Avenue and 18th Street Southeast.

A review of Enright’s criminal record shows prior convictions for burglary, fleeing an officer and introducing contraband into jail.

Enright will appear in court again on Oct. 5.