September 23, 2020

Even though Reeve Chiropractic is now Struck Chiropractic, new owner Dr. Jennifer Struck assures clients it’s still the same businesss. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Making it her own: Dr. Jennifer Struck takes over 4-decade-old chiropractic business

By Mike Stoll

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Since 1979, Reeve Chiropractic Clinic has been serving the Austin community. But when owner Dr. Mark Reeve passed away on May 30, it was uncertain what would happen to the Fourth Avenue clinic.

Then one of his employees, Dr. Jennifer Struck, took over the business, renaming it Struck Chiropractic.

Dr. Jennifer Struck stepped in to take over ownership of Reeve Chiropractic when Dr. Mark Reeve passed away this past May. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

“I wanted to take over because I wanted to continue to provide great care for my patients, his patients and the Austin community in general,” Struck said. “I have always loved Austin, loved the community and I knew I wanted to stay here.”

Struck grew up on a dairy farm in the small Northwest Iowa town of Wall Lake. Because of the amount of chores involved in maintaining the farm, Struck said visits to the chiropractor’s office were common.

“I knew at the young age of 16 that I wanted to be a chiropractor,” she said.

Struck received her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and later received her Doctor of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. She started at Reeve Chiropractic in Fall 2015 and has worked there ever since.

The clinic became Struck Chiropractic on June 15, 2020.

By taking over, Struck was able to assure that patients would continue to be able to come to the clinic.

“My staff and I worked very hard to make a smooth transition,” Struck said. “We spent lots of long  nights at the office and weekends working hard to make everything happen and to continue to provide great care for all of our patients.”

And while patients can still expect the same level of care they received when Reeve ran the clinic, Struck has implemented a significant change.

“We’ve changed our office hours a little bit,” she said. “We started opening at 7 a.m. everyday, which is great for people who work later and can’t get in at the end of the day. That was one big change that we have made.”

Struck Chiropractic is located at 308 Fourth Ave. NW in Austin. They can be reached at 507-437-3655.

Business

