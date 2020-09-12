expand
September 11, 2020

Letter: Renewables giving back

By Daily Herald

Published 8:14 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

As a longtime Mower County resident and Lead Wind Technician for the Prairie Star, Pioneer Prairie, and Turtle Creek Wind Farms, I have seen how COVID-19 continues to impact our community.

While my teams are keeping the power on in homes, hospitals, and businesses across the region, we also want to help support our neighbors. For this reason, Prairie Star, Pioneer Prairie, and Turtle Creek collaborated with our parent company, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), to donate $5,000 to the Mitchell County Food Bank and $8,000 to the Channel One Food Bank. Channel One worked with us to allocate these funds directly for local food shelves serving Spring Valley, LeRoy, and Grand Meadow, as well as general support for their work helping families across the region.

EDPR NA has donated a total of $18,000 to relief organizations serving our wind farm communities in Iowa and Minnesota. This is part of EDPR NA’s overall commitment of more than $300,000 to provide relief from the impacts of COVID-19 through local nonprofits serving more than 50 project areas across North America.

We’re glad to be giving back to communities that have been so welcoming to us. If you’re able, we urge you to join us in supporting the local organizations providing relief from the effects of COVID-19. It’s important to stick together and support one another.

Craig Wiste

Site Lead Technician at EDP Renewables’ Prairie Star Wind Farm in Mower County, Pioneer Prairie Wind Farm in Mitchell and Howard Counties, Iowa, and Turtle Creek Wind Farm in Mitchell County, Iowa

