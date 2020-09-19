Letter: DFL Pop-Up Shop in Austin on Tuesday Sept. 22

The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives including this year’s political campaign. Out of concern for our community’s health and safety, the Minnesota Democratic

Farmer Labor (DFL) Party has taken this to heart in applying the CDC guidelines on social distancing, wearing of masks, and limits on group size in its campaign activities. As a result, things like door knocking, town halls, parades, county fairs and the State Fair are not part of the outreach this year. Campaign headquarters are extremely limited. Rather, the focus is on sharing information via media ads, social media, phone banking, press releases, letters to the editor and candidate interviews. In this new environment, local newspapers like The Austin Daily Herald are especially important in getting word out on candidates and issues.

But there are some things that are still part of a political campaign, like yard signs, campaign buttons, t-shirts, and bumper stickers. These are the items one would usually pick up at a county fair, a campaign headquarters, or the State Fair. To address this demand, the Minnesota DFL is scheduling a DFL Pop-Up Shop Tour around the State to distribute all these items and other campaign merchandise. The Tour will stop in Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. The Pop-Up Shop will be in the parking lot in front of the old Younkers store, next to Hy-Vee. Also, if you need a yard sign for one of the local DFL candidates, Dan Feehan, Dan Sparks, Jeanne Poppe and Tina Smith, you can call 507-606-5465.

Dave Sylte

Mower County DFL Outreach Officer

Austin, MN