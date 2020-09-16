expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Annual Walk for animal nearly raised $10,000 this year. Photo provided

Letter: Community comes together to help animals

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Mower County Humane Society would like to thank ALL that participated in the FRIENDS IN NEED 24th Annual Walk for the Animals.  With all of your hard work, $9,643 was raised to help with the expense of saving abandoned pets in our community.  Because of the COVID crisis, spaying and neutering was shut down in Minnesota for several months.  The result is that the Mower County Humane Society has seen a dramatic increase in the number of unwanted kittens and puppies.  This money will be used to help get these pets ready for adoption. 

If you have a cat that is in need of spaying or neutering, the Mower County Humane Society and the Austin Vet Clinic are sponsoring a CAT ONLY Spay/Neuter Clinic in October.  Please call the Austin Vet Clinic at 433-5225 and get put on the list.  There will be a limited number of spots available. 

We would like to thank Eric Johnson of the Austin Daily Herald, Devin Martin of KAAL TV6, and Maleeha Kamal of  KIMT TV3 for the great coverage on this year’s Walk for Animals.  Thank you to Austin Park and Rec, Austin Vet Clinic, Old 218, Hy-Vee, Pet Supplies Plus for your contributions, and thank you Isaac White for leading the walkers through beautiful Todd Park.  A special thanks to the top fundraisers, Barb Lewis, Mary Mueller, Isla and Keara McIntosh, and Eli, Teegan and Myah Buck for bringing in $4,672!   Also a thank you to ALL who volunteered to make the event go smoothly.

Are you interested in adopting?  If so, please go to mchs.rescuegroups.org and check out the available pets.  We ask that everyone complete our simple, online application and we will contact you to set up a meeting time.  Because of COVID, there are no longer open house hours.

Are you interested in volunteering—give us a call!  We are always in need of adult volunteers who can work independently cleaning kennels during the scheduled morning hours or early evening hours.   

Kelly Rush

MCHS Event Chair

Education

APS walking a thin line when it comes to COVID-19 protocols

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Austin mayoral candidates talk economic development

Education

And the band played on

Mower County

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged with drug possession

News

Suburbs loom large in campaign for state legislative control

Mower County

Record year for septic installs in Mower

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to mail theft and child neglect

Education

School board decides on firm in search for superintendent

Mower County

Photos: That’s one long round of golf

Mower County

Cedar Valley Services, Inc. recognizes National Direct Support Professional Recognition week

Health

Minnesota exceeds 85K cumulative COVID-19 cases, Mower adds 7 new

Mower County

Mayo urges flu shot to avoid ‘twindemic’

News

Man wanted for killing 2 in Rochester, MN shot by police in SC

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested after fleeing police on scooter

News

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Mower County

MN House candidates answer local questions

News

Floyd family launches George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Health

Fourth death reported from COVID-19 over the weekend

Adams

Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System adjusts hours of drive-through COVID-19 test sites

Mower County

Trout harvest season in Austin ending

Mower County

Over 150 killed on Minn. roads during 100 most-traveled days

News

Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise