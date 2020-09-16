Letter: Community comes together to help animals

The Mower County Humane Society would like to thank ALL that participated in the FRIENDS IN NEED 24th Annual Walk for the Animals. With all of your hard work, $9,643 was raised to help with the expense of saving abandoned pets in our community. Because of the COVID crisis, spaying and neutering was shut down in Minnesota for several months. The result is that the Mower County Humane Society has seen a dramatic increase in the number of unwanted kittens and puppies. This money will be used to help get these pets ready for adoption.

If you have a cat that is in need of spaying or neutering, the Mower County Humane Society and the Austin Vet Clinic are sponsoring a CAT ONLY Spay/Neuter Clinic in October. Please call the Austin Vet Clinic at 433-5225 and get put on the list. There will be a limited number of spots available.

We would like to thank Eric Johnson of the Austin Daily Herald, Devin Martin of KAAL TV6, and Maleeha Kamal of KIMT TV3 for the great coverage on this year’s Walk for Animals. Thank you to Austin Park and Rec, Austin Vet Clinic, Old 218, Hy-Vee, Pet Supplies Plus for your contributions, and thank you Isaac White for leading the walkers through beautiful Todd Park. A special thanks to the top fundraisers, Barb Lewis, Mary Mueller, Isla and Keara McIntosh, and Eli, Teegan and Myah Buck for bringing in $4,672! Also a thank you to ALL who volunteered to make the event go smoothly.

Are you interested in adopting? If so, please go to mchs.rescuegroups.org and check out the available pets. We ask that everyone complete our simple, online application and we will contact you to set up a meeting time. Because of COVID, there are no longer open house hours.

Are you interested in volunteering—give us a call! We are always in need of adult volunteers who can work independently cleaning kennels during the scheduled morning hours or early evening hours.

Kelly Rush

MCHS Event Chair