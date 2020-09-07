expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Larry Dean Gorden, 74

By Daily Herald

Published 7:38 am Monday, September 7, 2020

Larry Dean Gorden, 74

Larry Dean Gorden, 74, of Bloomington, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota lost his nearly two-year battle for life with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully at home and without pain on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Larry was born June 20, 1946 in Centerville, Iowa but grew up and attended school in Fremont, Nebraska, graduating from Fremont High School in 1964 and Midland University in 1968. He continued graduate courses at the University of Nebraska upon completion of his military service in the US Army in 1970. Larry was employed by Hormel Foods for the entirety of his professional career, starting in Fremont, NE as the Manager of the Cost and Stock Department. In 1975, he was transferred to the Hormel Corporate Office in Austin, MN and held positions of Austin Plant Office Manager from 1976-1981 and Director of Data Processing from 1981-1984. He became the Director of Tax in 1984, a position he held through retirement in 2007.

In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Mendenhall, and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage and fun. Together they poured themselves into actively raising three children and earned themselves the coveted titles of Grampy and Grammie to 12 grandchildren. Following their children’s and grandchildren’s interests and activities with enthusiasm and zest brought them so much joy. Larry’s larger than life presence, big smile, and booming voice will be fondly remembered.

Community service and volunteerism held great importance to Larry throughout his life, donating his time and talents to the following: Freeborn-Mower County Mental Health Board from 1978-1988, Austin School Board ISD 492 from 1988-1996, Westminster Presbyterian Church Session and Sunday School teacher and upon retirement, prepared taxes for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance for 10 years.

Preceded in death by mother, Mary Louise Gorden; father Marvin Lewis Gorden; mother-in-law Margaret Mendenhall; father-in-law Jack Mendenhall; brothers-in-law Jerome Shanahan, Daniel Mendenhall, Dale Freund, and Roger Kizeor, all of Fremont, NE.

Survived by wife, Mary (Mendenhall) Gorden of Bloomington, MN; daughter Katie (Andy) Glynn of Bentonville, AR; son Tucker (Maggy) Gorden of Denver, CO; daughter Megan (Tony) Buckland of Bloomington, MN; 12 grandchildren, Ellie, Jayna, Ava, and Colin Glynn of Bentonville, AR, Grace, Annabelle, Caroline, Ruby, and Tucker Robert Gorden of Denver, CO, and Oscar, Penny, and Simon Buckland of Bloomington MN; sister Phyllis (Jon) Young of Fremont, NE; and brother Lewis (Judy) Gorden of Lucas, Iowa.

It was Larry’s wish to have his body bequeathed to the Mayo Clinic. Burial will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. In lieu of flowers, well wishers are encouraged to donate to The Wounded Warriors Project or The Veteran’s Home in Preston, MN. Due to Covid-19 risks, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, MN.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress

News

Minnesota Supreme Court expected to expedite voter-aid case

Health

5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Mower County

Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test