expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

KAUS to host local candidate forums

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

KAUS AM 1480 will host candidate forums on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9. The forums are sponsored by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce and will include candidates for Austin Mayor, Austin City Council, Mower County Board of Commissioners and the Minnesota State Legislature. Only contested seats will be featured.

The forums will air at the following times:

• 10 a.m. Sept. 8 – Austin Mayor (Councilman Jeff Austin and Councilman Steve King) and Austin City Council, First Ward (Helen Jahr and Oballa Oballa)

• 11 a.m. Sept. 8 – Mower County District 1 (Comm.Tim Gabrielson and write-in candidate Tim Duren) and Mower County District 2 (Comm. Polly Glynn and Ray Tucker)

• 2 p.m. Sept. 9 – Minnesota Senate District 27 (Sen. Dan Sparks (DFL) and Gene Dornink (R)) and Minnesota House District 27B (Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL) and Patricia Mueller (R))

The forums will be recorded and posted to the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

Mower County

Small Business Relief Grant program, bridge replacement on city council agenda

Mower County

Golfing fundraiser filling the void

Mower County

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing celebrates equality

News

Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

Business

Driver shortage complicates bussing

Education

Back to Class: Austin Public Schools kick off 2020-21 school year under COVID-19

Mower County

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

Local Government

KAUS to host local candidate forums

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to counts of criminal sexual conduct

News

US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three Chicago men charged in fraudulent prescription case

Editorials

Our Opinion: Remember to dispose of masks correctly

News

Minnesota man rescued after 4 days trapped under fallen tree

Mower County

Walz urges people to remain vigilant on COVID-19

Health

6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

News

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Mower County

DNR stresses boating safety for Labor Day weekend and beyond

News

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress

News

Minnesota Supreme Court expected to expedite voter-aid case

Health

5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Mower County

Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test